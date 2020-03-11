Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Magic Chef Energy Star 6-Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher
$200 $220
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 52 decibels
  • Stainless steel interior
  • 6 wash cycles
  • Electronic controls and LED display
  • Start function can be delayed between 1 and 24 hours, using 1-hour increments
  • Model: MCSCD6W5
