Walmart offers the Magic Chef 0.9-Cu. Ft. Compact Washing Machine in White for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
  • up-front control panel & LED display
  • see-through lid
  • stainless steel interior tub
  • 5 wash programs
  • 3 water levels
  • includes water supply hose & adapter for sink connection