Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Magic Bullet 7-Piece Blender
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 250-watt high-torque power base
  • stainless steel cross blade
  • includes a tall cup w/ lip ring and a short cup
  • Model: MBR-0701P
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Magic Bullet
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register