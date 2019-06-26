New
13 Deals offers the Magic Big Fire Color-Changing Fire Packets 12-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we cold find. Buy Now
- each packet provides color effects for approximately 15 minutes
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Mats Inc. Bergo 15" Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 14-Pack
$55 $90
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Mats Inc. Bergo 14.8" x 14.8" Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 14-Pack in Shadow Gray for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Water- and weather-resistant
- installs without fasteners or adhesives
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose
$18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose for $18.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- rugged, marine grade fiber jacket
- BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free
- up to 50% lighter than conventional hoses
- nylon fittings
- Model: AJFJH50
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Kay Home Products Marsh Allen 10" x 18" Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill
$30 $38
free shipping
Amazon offers the Kay Home Products Marsh Allen 10" x 18" Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 3-position adjustable cooking grids
- 157 square inches of cooking surface
- 2 adjustable air vents
- Model: 30052AMZ
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Aerogrow Indoor Gardens
up to 50% off
free shipping
Today only, Woot via Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of AeroGrow Indoor Gardens. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. With prices starting from $74.99, save up to $110 on six items. Shop Now
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$325 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Walmart offers the Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate for $8.32. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago the lowest price we could find by $5 today. It's designed for use with organic gardening and can be used up to day of harvest.
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
FDW Hanging Chaise Lounger
$119 $320
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $139.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $118.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- measures 74.8" x 50" x 82.68"
- 46" built-in canopy
- 250-lb. max capacity
- Model: HK-PF30-Green
13 Deals · 3 days ago
Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack today. Buy Now
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Plyrfoce 2-in-1 Nose and Facial Hair Trimmer
$5 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Plyrfoce via Amazon offers its Plyrfoce 2-in-1 Nose and Facial Hair Trimmer for $9.99. Coupon code "W5IYI6CZ" cuts the price to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our March mention, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotating head
- includes a USB charging cable
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
