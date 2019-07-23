Magg Shop via Rakuten offers the Magg Shop Men's Dress Crew Socks 12-Pack in assorted colors for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sock size 10-13
Wander Group via Amazon offers its Wander Men's No Show Socks 7-Pack in several colors (0-add cushion black*7 pictured) with prices starting at $12.99. Coupon code "GY3OTPWI" drops that starting price to $7.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 6-9 and 10-12
- 85% cotton, 12% polyester, & 3% spandex
- silicone strips on heel
USA One via Amazon offers its Seesily Men's No Show Socks 5-Pack in 4 for $13.99. Coupon code "C7FBTL4Z" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fits shoes sizes 7 to 11
Topsone via Amazon offers the Oooh Yeah Women's Novelty Crew Socks in Stranger for $12. Coupon code "YBJ7TPTX" cuts that to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- fits shoe sizes 5 to 10
Aptesol via Amazon offers the Aptesol Kids' Knee-High Soccer Socks 1-,3-, or 5-Pack in several colors (1-Pair Blue pictured) from $7.98. Coupon code "APTESOLprime" cuts the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in kids' sizes S (3C-7C) to L (9C-13C)
Amazon offers Prime members the Nike Men's Performance Cushion Crew Training Socks 3-Pack in Black/White for $7.43 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- They're available in size L only (which fits shoe sizes 8 to 12)
Macy's offers a range of Nike Men's Cotton Socks 6-Packs for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw a comparable selection for $5 less in November. Buy Now
- They're available in crew, quarter, low-cut, and no-show styles; all styles are available in Black and White.
Macy's discounts a selection of men's socks, with prices starting from $3.53. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Macy's offers Levi's Men's Socks 6-Packs in several styles (Levi's Men's 6-Pack Athletic Crew Socks pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in one size fits all
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's EvoSPEED 2.2 Graphic Firm Ground Cleats in Yellow for $19.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $15.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $114 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Sign In or Register