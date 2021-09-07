Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at StackSocial
- charges up to 3 devices at the same time
- MagSafe & Qi compatible wireless charging
- Apple Watch stand
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
Apply coupon code "PB10" to get this deal. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping is $4. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
- USB-C and USB-A ports
- supports supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
Get a deal on your favorite restaurant and save $82 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- good for dine-in, takeout, or delivery
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 17.6-oz. container
- two 42.3-oz. containers
- two 28.2-oz. containers
- two 17.6-oz. containers
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
Sign In or Register