JCPenney offers the Madison Park Mansfield Coverlet Set in several colors (Gray pictured) with prices starting from $25.19 via coupon code "BLAC43" in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $13. Shop Now
- Twin/Twin XL 2-piece set includes a coverlet and sham while the Full/Queen and King 3-piece sets include a coverlet and two shams.
- Twin for $27.64 (low by $13)
- Twin XL from $25.19 (low by $15)
- Full/Queen from $34.29 (low by $19)
- King from $38.84 (low by $23)
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Chambray Queen Sheet Set in Sandy Red for $9.65 with free shipping. (You must be a Prime member to see this price.) That's $15 off and a really strong price for a queen sheet set. Buy Now
- one flat sheet
- one fitted sheet
- two pillowcases
Macy's discounts a selection of 3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $60 off list and a great price for all sizes twin, full/queen, and king.
Update: These items ship free today only. Buy Now
- Twin sizes include a comforter and a single sham and Full/Queen sizes and larger include a second sham.
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Oversized Quilt Coverlet Queen Bed Set in several colors (Spa Blue pictured) for $13.59 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two pillow shams
Mermaker via Amazon offers the Mermaker 60" Tortilla Burrito Soft Flannel Blanket in Yellow or Yellow-3 for $22.80. Apply coupon code "V764OQKL" and the 8% off clip coupon to cut it to $15.98. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
- Want a bigger size? It's also available in 71" in the same colors for $17.82 via coupon code "NLFXM66V" and the clip coupon.
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Signature Navy pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
