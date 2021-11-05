Save $43 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save up to 49% on a selection of Nike Air Max shoes for the family in a range of colors and styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max Plus Shoes in Siren Red for $145 (a low by $15).
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
There are over 700 pairs on sale, and prices start at
$22 $30. Brands on offer include Ugg, Cole Haan, Sperry, Timberland, Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured are the Hawke And Co. Men's Kalahari Chukka Boots from $22.48 ($88 off).
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
Save on cutlery, small appliances, decor, bedding, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured is the Anolon Advanced Umber 2-in-1 5 Qt. Dutch Oven & 10" Everything Pan for $56.98 (low by $23)
Brands on offer include Salvatore Ferragmo, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein CK One Unisex 3.4-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray for $29.97 ($35 off)
Thanks to the extra discount, women's dresses start from $5.99, women's jeans from $11.23, men's T-shirts from $5.61, and men's sneakers from $14. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Prices are as marked.
- Choose ship-to-store pickup during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49.
There are hundreds of styles to choose from. Multipacks start at $10. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep in mind, the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Print Knit Boxer Briefs for $11.97 (pictured, starts at $23 at Amazon)
