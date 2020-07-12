New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Madd Gear Kruzer 200 Cruiser Scooter
$40 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 220-lb. capacity
  • foldable and adjustable
  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
