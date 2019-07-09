New
Rakuten · 39 mins ago
Mad Hungry Specialty 4-Piece Forged Knife Set
$14 $30
free shipping
Premier Appliance via Rakuten offers the Mad Hungry Specialty 4-Piece Forged Knife Set in Black or Red for $17.99. Coupon code "HOME20" slices that down to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Deal ends July 8. Buy Now
Features
  • 6" Chef knife
  • 4.5" micro-serrated utility knife
  • 3.5" paring knife
  • 3" bird's beak knife
  • triple-rivet forged steel construction
  • Model: K46455
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Rakuten Mad Hungry
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register