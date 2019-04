For new customers, Macy's Wine Cellar offers 12 bottles of wine bundled with three bottles of the Barbanera family's 98-point Super Tuscan forplusfor shipping. You can choose from 12 reds, 12 whites, or a mix of both, and every wine includes expert tasting notes. (For more details on the specific types included, click "view wines".)Note: You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded. Macy's Wine Cellar is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time. Subsequent shipments are delivered every three months and will cost $149.99 plus $19.99 shipping.