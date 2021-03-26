New
Macy's · 50 mins ago
Macy's VIP Sale
Extra 10% to 30% off
free shipping w/ $25

Use coupon "VIP" to knock an extra 10% to 30% off 1,000s of items from small appliances, decor, and beauty, to clothing, shoes, accessories. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
  • Get an extra 30% off clothing, accessories, shoes and jewelry.
  • Get an extra 25% off watches, luggage, and home.
  • Get an extra 15% off beauty.
  • Get an extra 10% off rugs, small appliances, lighting and select fine jewelry, select furniture and mattresses.
Details
Comments
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 4/5/2021
