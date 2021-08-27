Macy's Ultimate Shopping Event: up to 80% off + extra 30% off most items
Macy's
Macy's Ultimate Shopping Event
up to 80% off + extra 30% off most items
free shipping w/ $25

Save an extra 30% off clothing, shoes, and most home items via coupon code "ULTIMATE". (Certain categories yield lesser discounts; see a few examples below.) Shop Now at Macy's

  • 10% off small appliances
  • 15% off beauty items, luggage, and watches
  • Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
  • Code "ULTIMATE"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
