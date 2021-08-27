Macy's Ultimate Men's Shoes Sale: up to 50% off + extra 30% off
Macy's
Macy's Ultimate Men's Shoes Sale
up to 50% off + extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "ULTIMATE" to get the extra discount on over 1,000 styles from brands like Rockport, Calvin Klein, Clarks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • Pictured are the Alfani Men's Quincy Cap-Toe Lace-Up Shoes for $37.79 after code ($22 off).
  • Code "ULTIMATE"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
