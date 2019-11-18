New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's Time to Shop Sale
Extra 15% to 20% off or $10 off $25
free shipping w/ $75

Save on apparel, shoes, bedding and bath, kitchen items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Use coupon code "SHOP" to take an extra 15% to 20% off select departments.
  • Alternatively, use coupon code "SHOP25" to take an extra $10 off select orders of $25 or more.
  • Plus, Star Rewards members bag $10 in Star Money with every $100 spent. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
  • Expires 11/18/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
