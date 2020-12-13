Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes, jewelry, handbags, hoe items, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "GIVE" to take an extra 20% off sale items. (Select categories receive an extra 15% off.) Alternatively, coupon code "GIVE25" takes an extra $10 off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
With both Black Friday and the gift-buying rush right around the corner, make your purchases at Gap, Walmart, Banana Republic, DoorDash, and more work for you with this cashback offer. Shop Now at PayPal
- Valid for the first 130,000 customers.
- The credit will be applied within five to seven days of your third purchase being verified.
- This is a good deal because
Save on a range of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Pleasant Hearth Huxley 38" Lattice Gas Fire Pit Table for $343 ($85 off).
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Apply coupon code "YOUSAVE" to take an extra 15% off a range of home items, clothing, shoes, and more. (It cuts 20% off orders of $100 or more.) Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (redeemable from December 25 to January 3).
- Pictured is the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver for $33.99 after coupon (low by $6)
Save on over 3,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat for $99.99 ($18 low).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's $61 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Available in Chambray Blue at this price.
That's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Cream/Light Blue.
Apply code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off nearly 20 already discounted gifts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Studio Mercantile 5-in-1 Dice Box Game Set for $19.59 after coupon ($20 off).
