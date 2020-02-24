Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's President's Day Kids' Designer Outerwear Sale
60% to 75% off + Extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $75

Save on Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, DKNY, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Coupon code "PRES" bags the extra 20% off
  • Alternatively, coupon code "PRES25" takes $10 off most orders of $25 or more. (You'll get a better discount with this code for orders of $25 to $49.)
  • Get free shipping with orders of $75 or more, or pickup in-store (where available) to save $10.95 on shipping.
  • Code "PRES"
  • Expires 2/24/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
