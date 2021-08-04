Macy's Outdoor & Patio Sale: at least 50% off over 2,000 items + extra 10% off
Macy's · 13 mins ago
Macy's Outdoor & Patio Sale
at least 50% off over 2,000 items + extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "BTS" to save an extra 10% off thousands of items already marked half off or more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees. Smaller items will ship for free over $25.)
  • Pictured is the Stockholm Outdoor Dining Chair w/ Sunbrella Cushion for $242.10 ($337 off).
  • Code "BTS"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
    Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
