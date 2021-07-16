Macy's One Day Sale: over 26,000 items at 60% off or more

Somehow almost half the discounted items are jewelry, but there's also a huge amount of apparel, furniture, shoes, and more in this steep sale. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
-
Expires 7/19/2021
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on a selection of 50 styles of furniture, small appliances, tech, freezers, and more with prices starting from $30. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019) for $1,100 (low by $200).
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Save on a very wide array of items from home to clothing, electronics and desktops, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $109.99 (low by $25).
Act fast and grab a special deal each night through July 16 at midnight CT on the Woot! app. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- An item will appear on the main page at midnight CT, marked with "$1 on the Woot! app". The price will drop to $1 at checkout.
- Stock is limited.
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from
$8.96 $13.93, and bedding starts from $6.99 $7.48, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
Save on over 60 items, with sandals from $30, card cases from $30, heels from $45, and handbags from $45. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Coach Small Wristlet in Polished Pebble Leather for $45 (low by $30).
Sign In or Register