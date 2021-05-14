Macy's One Day Sale: 40% to 60% off
Macy's · 31 mins ago
Macy's One Day Sale
40% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25

Over 8,000 items in this sale are actually discounted by over 70% off (even though the banner advertises 40% to 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • Expires 5/17/2021
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
