Over 40,000 items are on sale, with men's coats starting from $26.99, women's jeans starting from $28.99, kitchen items from $2.99, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Guess Men's Hooded Puffer Coat for $69.99 ($155 off).
-
Expires 1/10/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Target moves a whole host of new items to its clearance section, where clothing, shoes, home items, toys, and electronics are hitting new all-time lows. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup for orders under $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
You'll find savings on electronics, computer accessories, apparel, sports items, and more in this year-end sale. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on a range of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Pleasant Hearth Huxley 38" Lattice Gas Fire Pit Table for $343 ($85 off).
All of these items are at least half price. Included are big brands like Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Calphalon, and Clarks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, otherwise orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Big & Tall Hooded Bib Snorkel Coat for $169.93 ($255 off).
Get an early head start on this year's festivities with steep savings on pre-lit trees, wreaths, ornaments, lights, and a wide variety of other decorations priced from $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Mr. Christmas Santa's Express Animated Train for $91.99 (low by $23).
- Spend over $25 or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Over 50 kitchen items and nearly 50 bedding items are all well over half-off in this sale. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Farberware Edgekeeper 21-Pc. Forged Cutlery Set for $99.93 ($150 off).
- Orders of $25 or more bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's $37 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- measures 13.8" x 13.8" x 1.4"
Save on all types of furniture, including mattresses, sofas, chairs, dressers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping on smaller items is free on $25+. For larger items, it varies by location and delivery method, but starts at around $50.
- Pictured is the Raymere 86" 2-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa for $1,638 ($1,220 off).
Sign In or Register