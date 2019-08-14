- Create an Account or Login
Macy's takes an extra 40% to 60% off select men's apparel, shoes, and accessories via coupon code "MEN" as part of its Men's Spectacular Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
REI Outlet takes at least 70% off a selection of handpicked items. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. That's the strongest discount we've seen from REI this year. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Proozy offers the adidas Golf Men's Performance Front-Hit Relaxed Cap in Tan/Black for $13.99. Coupon code "DNFREE" bags it for free. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "MEN" now drops it to $36. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
