Macy's Men's Flash Sale: 50% to 75% off

Save on clothing, watches, and fragrances from brands like Kenneth Cole Reaction, Perry Ellis Portfolio, Clarks and many more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Perry Ellis Portfolio Men's Modern-Fit Subtle Check Performance Dress Pants for $19.99 ($10 low).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a variety of apparel with men's outerwear starting at $36, backpacks from $50, women's shoes from $45, and T-shirts from 15. Shop Now at The North Face
Save on hundreds of styles, with prices starting at $7. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured are the Tansozer Men's Drawstring Beach Shorts for $12.38 ($11 off)
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Choose three pair and apply code "SALE16" to save $16. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping adds $8.49. (Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.)
From home furnishings and electronics to athletic items and everything in between, this year's Memorial Day sales have a little something for everyone. Below we've rounded up some of the hottest sales for the weekend. Shop Now
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
