Today only, Macy's Men's Apparel Flash Sale covers a wide range of categories, from T-shirts and hoodies to jackets, sneakers, and backpacks. Brands in the mix include Nike, The North Face, Columbia, adidas, and Under Armour, spanning both everyday basics and outerwear. Pictured is the Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket for $28 ($42 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's