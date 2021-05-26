Macy's Memorial Day Sale: 20% to 60% off + extra 10% to 20%
Macy's · 52 mins ago
Macy's Memorial Day Sale
20% to 60% off + extra 10% to 20%
free shipping w/ $25

Save up to 60% on clothing and home goods. Plus, apply code "MEMDAY" for an extra 20% off select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, and jewelry. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Extra 10% off select sale & clearance rugs and small appliances via "MEMDAY".
  • Extra 15% off select sale & clearance coats, dresses, lingerie, suits, swim for her, watches, shoes, luggage, and home items via "MEMDAY".
  • Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on order of $25 or more.
  • Code "MEMDAY"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 52 min ago
