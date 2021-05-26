Macy's Memorial Day Sale: 20% to 60% off + extra 10% to 20%

Save up to 60% on clothing and home goods. Plus, apply code "MEMDAY" for an extra 20% off select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, and jewelry. Shop Now at Macy's
- Extra 10% off select sale & clearance rugs and small appliances via "MEMDAY".
- Extra 15% off select sale & clearance coats, dresses, lingerie, suits, swim for her, watches, shoes, luggage, and home items via "MEMDAY".
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on order of $25 or more.
Save on cookware, framed art, headphones, bedding, storage bins, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Gourmet Home Heritage Small Bamboo Wood Storage Bin for $7.49 ($7 off).
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
Shop grills in a range of styles and options from Weber, Royal Gourmet, Lifesmart, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the "Lifesmart 15" Kamado Style Ceramic Charcoal Grill Deluxe Bundle for $379 ($253 off).
- Most receive free shipping, store pickup may be available for the few that do not.
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Save on over 71,000 items for your home, with discounts starting at 20% and most items marked half off or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping fees may apply.
- Pictured is the Kathan Outdoor Aluminum 7-Piece Dining Set for $3,179 ($3,620 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register