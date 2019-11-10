Personalize your DealNews Experience
At Macy's, write a letter to Santa, and Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million. Send one yourself or guide a child through the process to help children with critical illnesses elsewhere. Shop Now at Macy's
Find discounts on select Halloween and fall decor. That beats last week's mention of 50% off, with deals starting as low as 50 cents. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's the best price we could find by $22. Shop Now at Best Choice Products
That's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $140 under our May mention, $410 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
Save on a variety of home items, from couches and coffee tables to storage benches, bed frames, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on over 700 men's dress shirts. Shop Now at Macy's
That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, $79 off, and a very strong price for such a pair of Lauren Ralph Lauren pants in general. Buy Now at Macy's
