Choose a potential decor game changer – or at the very least a feet duster-offer – with over 6,700 rugs on sale. Prices start from $25. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Karastan Relic Pompeii 2' x 3' Area Rug for $31.60 (low by $8).
Published 20 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- fade- and stain-resistant
- rubber backing
- 100% nylon
- Model: STK3112-22X53
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
Save $12 with coupon code "JSGSFU6N". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Teal and Cream at this price.
- The 6- x 9-Ft. options drop to $29.99 with the same code.
- Sold by seven six home via Amazon.
- waterproof and stain resistant
- UV protected
- seams in the middle for easy folding
- tie down loops at corners
- made of 100% polypropylene
- reinforced edges
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% polypropylene machine-made area rug with jute backing
- Model: 106 Blue 2' x 7'2"
Save on a huge selection of over 5,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
That's $24 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Grey or White.
- Pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping, or choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Save on over 90 options. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Jollene 113" 2pc Sectional for $1099 ($1200 off)
- Bulk shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part)
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
