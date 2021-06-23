Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Furniture Sale: 40% to 84% off

Shop over 18,000 items. Almost four-fifths of the included items are at least 60% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofain Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,788 off list).
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Over 275 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
Save $102 by applying coupon code "NR6JD62C" (you pay over a$100 more for a similar pair elsewhere). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by bestusfurniture via Amazon.
- pedestal base
- 360° swivel
- each measures 18" x 21" x 32"
- 220-lb. capacity
Find the furniture you've been looking for and save. Plus, you'll get free shipping on most items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items will ship free, but if not, in-store pickup is available.
- Pictured is the Bradwick Ivory Upholstered Queen Bed for $459.50 ($459 off).
This is a great price for a cart this size – you'd pay around $20 for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 3 shelves
- measures 28" x 21" x 7"
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
- available in Khaki only at this price
It's $75 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad the few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 360° reflectivity
- sleeve for laptops up to 17"
- fleece-lined phone/sunglasses pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
Sign In or Register