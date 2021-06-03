Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Event: 40% to 60% off
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Event
40% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25

Women's shoes start from $14.99, men's shirts from $19.99, women's dresses from $29.99, and sofas from $779, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (Larger orders like furniture may incur shipping fees.)
  Expires 6/6/2021
