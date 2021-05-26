Macy's Lingerie Sale: 25% to 50% off

Shop over 1,400 items from Bali, Champion, Cuddl Duds, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items get up to 20% off with coupon code "MEMDAY" (eligible items are marked).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the INC International Concepts Women's Lace-Back Chemise Nightgown for $24.75 (50% off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Stock up on bras and save. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
- Pictured is the Victoria's Secret Women's Unlined Floral Embroidered Long Line Bralette for $9.99 ($65 off).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
Use coupon code "AWXEV7" for an extra 20% off the already discounted 40% off sitewide sale on lingerie, bras, panties, robes, and more. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Add five pairs to your cart to see the price drop by $5. Mix and match styles for a fun variety, or go with five of the same one to turn yourself into a kind of "Mark Zuckerberg of Panties" character, which is the worst sentence ever written. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. (This is calculated before any in-cart discounts, so ordering 10 pairs will get you within 10 cents of free shipping, even though the end price is $39.90.)
Save an extra 20% a selection of already discounted bras when you apply coupon code "HELLO10". Shop over 90 different bras in a range of cuts, colors, and styles. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Magic Makeover Strapless Full Figure Bra for $12 after code ($58 off list).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Save on over 71,000 items for your home, with discounts starting at 20% and most items marked half off or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping fees may apply.
- Pictured is the Kathan Outdoor Aluminum 7-Piece Dining Set for $3,179 ($3,620 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save up to 60% on clothing and home goods. Plus, apply code "MEMDAY" for an extra 20% off select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, and jewelry. Shop Now at Macy's
- Extra 10% off select sale & clearance rugs and small appliances via "MEMDAY".
- Extra 15% off select sale & clearance coats, dresses, lingerie, suits, swim for her, watches, shoes, luggage, and home items via "MEMDAY".
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on order of $25 or more.
Sign In or Register