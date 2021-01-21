Over 22,000 items are on sale, and many are at least half-off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Beautyrest BR800 Queen 12" Medium Firm Mattress Set for $399 (low by $151).
The discount will show when you view the buying options on eligible items. Save on watches, headphones, video games, household items, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Trawl through the instant savings, garage items, tools, and more all marked on the main page sale blurbs, with discounts up to 87% off which makes this the best sale we've seen in over a year (including the Black Friday sale). Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- There are multiple sale pages in the scrolling banner.
- Some exclusions apply.
- Shipping adds a flat-rate of $6.99. (Oversized or heavy items may incur additional fees.)
Shop beauty items starting from a buck, decor from a buck, women's T-shirts from $5, men's pants from $10, men's hoodies from $15, comforter sets from $39, and more. Shop Now at T.J.Maxx
- Shipping adds $8.99; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Target moves a whole host of new items to its clearance section, where clothing, shoes, home items, toys, and electronics are hitting new all-time lows. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup for orders under $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
All of these items are at least half price. Included are big brands like Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Calphalon, and Clarks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, otherwise orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Big & Tall Hooded Bib Snorkel Coat for $169.93 ($255 off).
Save on apparel, accessories, home items, kitchen gadgets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
Save on over 65,000 home items including sectionals, dining sets, mattresses, headboards, and more. Select items get an extra 10% off via coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $1,879 ($1,119 off).
- Shipping on smaller items is free on $25+. For larger items, it varies by location and delivery method, but starts at around $50 or opt for in-store pickup to avoid fees.
Save up to $18 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Men's San Francisco Giants Boathouse Clean Up Cap for $15 ($13 off list).
