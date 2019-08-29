Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
adidas cuts an extra 30% off sitewide, including sale styles already marked up to 50% off, via coupon code "SPORT30". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen this year. Shop Now
Patagonia continues to take up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the New Balance Men's 247 V2 Casual Sneakers for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. They're available in sizes 11 to 12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Spotlight Dri-FIT Basketball Pants in Blue Void for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $15. Buy Now
