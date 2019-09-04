Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Macy's takes an extra 50% to 70% off a selection of fine jewelry and watches via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Shenzhen Xingchuan Trading Company Limited via Amazon offers the Singreal Sterling Silver Initial Necklace for $9.99. Coupon code "8JXJE3UB" drops that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hamoery Jewelry via Amazon offers the Doitory Lava Rock Bead Bracelet in several colors (11-Lava Chakra-21001 pictured) with prices starting at $7.99. Coupon code "EHBQLY86" drops that starting prices to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
At Macy's, spend $100 or more on select men's apparel, and take an extra 50% off. (Eligible items are as marked; discount appears in-cart.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more (after discount) to bag free shipping. Deal ends September 5. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
