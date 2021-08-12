Macy's Jewelry Sale: 30% to 70% off + extra 20%

Get your favorite bobbles and save an extra 20% when you apply code "SHINE". The code makes this a better deal than we posted last week. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Macy's 1.3-TCW Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold for $416 after code ($384 off).
Find deep discounts on a variety of watches, eyewear, jewelry and more. Plug, bag free shipping with coupon code "CLFSHIP" (an additional savings of $5.99 for orders under $99). Shop Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Men's Achieve Watch for $35 (low by $8).
That's a savings of $683 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In White Gold or Yellow Gold
Apply coupon code "DNEWS10" for an additional 10% off already reduced prices. Choose from more than 30 rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured are the 6x4mm Oval Peridot Earrings in 14K White Gold for $89 after coupon (a low by $40).
Save on a variety of diamond pendants from $16.68. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 1/10-tcw. Natural Rose Cut Diamond Leaf Necklace for $24.99 ($274 off).
It's a great price for a dress shirt (other colors are marked at $50.) Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Pink only at this price.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Accessories start at $9, shirts at $25, and pants at $30. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Performance Dress Shirt for $24.93 (about half what you'd pay elsewhere.)
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the High Sierra Outburst Backpack for $25.49 (via "BTS", $35 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on a wide variety of items for the home, including dinnerware, cookware, luggage, towels, decor, mattresses, storage, and more. Plus, coupon code "HOME" takes up to an extra 20% off select items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping applies to most items over $25; For furniture or larger items, shipping varies by zip code.
Sign In or Register