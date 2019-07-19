Today only, Macy's takes 60% to 70% off a selection of jewelry via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Today only, Macy's offers its Macy's 18" Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace in Sterling Silver in White or Multi for $200. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 18" chain
Today only, Macy's offers its Macy's 1/4-tcw Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver for $250. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $75. With free shipping, that's $175 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- I-J diamond color rating
- I3 diamond clarity rating
Shenzhen Xingchuan Trading Company Limited via Amazon offers the Singreal Sterling Silver Initial Necklace for $9.99. Coupon code "8JXJE3UB" drops that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in letters A to Z
Hytus via Amazon offers the B. Catcher 8mm Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver for $19.99. Coupon code "S7EL3KKC" cuts that to $9. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from February, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- hypoallergenic sterling silver
- cubic zirconia stones
- comes with a gift box
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
