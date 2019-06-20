Macy's Inventory Clearance

New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's discounts nearly 17,000 items to clearance during its Inventory Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Jomashop · 1 wk ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Backcountry · 1 wk ago
Patagonia at Backcountry
Up to 66% off
free shipping w/ $50
Backcountry takes up to 64% off a selection of Patagonia gear. Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free 2-day shipping.
Update: Discounts are now up to 66% off. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit
$20 $101
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 under our April mention, $81 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 20-pocket over-door organizer
- 6-shelf hanging organizer
- expanding hanging bar
- 2 x large mesh front bin drawers
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
