Macy's Home Sale: extra 20% to 60% off

Save big on bedding, luggage, kitchenware, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which add $10.95 for smaller items, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- For oversized items (furniture, mattresses, etc.), shipping starts around $20.
- Pictured is the Fairfield Square Collection Austin Reversible 8-Pc. Comforter Set for $39.99 ($60 off).
-
Expires 7/22/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "SUMMERTIME10" to save on furniture, decor, and kitchenware. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5 or more shipping charge. Oversize items may incur larger shipping fees.
Save on a variety of refrigerators, with a range of capacities for chilling a single can and up to 240 cans. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the ADT 60-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $179.99 (low by $10).
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at REI
- Orders of $50 or more ship free; otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Available in White, Cobalt, or Iris.
- BPA-, BPS-, and BPF-free
- keeps beverages hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 24 hours
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a range of men's apparel and shoes, including designer bands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Steve Madden. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Liquid Cotton Greenwich Polo Shirt for $29.99 ($50 off).
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
Save on over 60 items, with sandals from $30, card cases from $30, heels from $45, and handbags from $45. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Coach Small Wristlet in Polished Pebble Leather for $45 (low by $30).
Sign In or Register