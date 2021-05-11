Macy's Home Sale: Extra 20% to 60% off

Save on a range of home items, with towels starting at $2; pillows starting at $8; and bath accessories from $10. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Sunham Soft Spun 12" x 12" Cotton Wash Towel for $1.97 ($4 off).
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
-
Expires 5/13/2021
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on at least 1,000 options from brands like Milwaukee, Ryobi, and DeWalt, including power and hand tools, woodworking tools, tools storage, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Some items receive their discounts via free gift/BOGO promos, as marked on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 8-Tool Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit for $599 ($400 off).
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
That's half what you'd pay direct from Hoover. Buy Now at Target
- It's available via pickup only, and stock may vary by ZIP code.
- refillable 16-oz. tank
- includes 16-oz. Hoover All Purpose Cleaner bottle
- Model: BH90100
Double up on your favorites for $1 - buy one Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and get a second for a buck. Buy Now
- Scroll down on the landing page to view the details of this offer.
- In France, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese was actually called "le Royal Cheese".
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
That's the best we've seen at $6 under last week's mention and $55 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
- oven-safe to 300°F
Sign In or Register