A totally random set of items sitting in one sale... whatcha gonna call it? Wootbusters! You knew Woot couldn't let Black Friday week pass without having a sale comprised of four completely unrelated items: a refurbished Fitbit Charge 3, a T8 Pro portable car jump starter, an enormous Alienware 34" 3440x1440 120Hz G-Sync gaming monitor, and... cake. A 3-pack of Mama Bev's butter cake. Cake sounds pretty good actually. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company