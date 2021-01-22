Save on necklaces starting from $22, bracelets from $25, earrings from $28, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "CLEAR" to save the extra 20% off.
- Pictured are the Macy's Textured Glittery Hoop Earrings from $159.68 ($465 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Take up to 93% off earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 5mm All Natural Ruond Ruby Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver for $19.99 ($79 off).
Save on more than 150 styles of rings, necklaces, earrings, and more priced at just $30. Buy Now at Zales
- Pictured is the Diamond Accent Heart Frame Split Shank Ring in Sterling Silver for $30 ($89 off).
Shop bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Macy's 1-tcw Diamond Heart Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $539.55 ($3,346 off).
- If you need a last-minute gift, filter by your location under "Shipping and Pickup" to find stores with stock for pickup.
Not only are these half-price, but coupon code "CLEAR" will knock an extra 20% off most of these items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Soft-Shell Hooded Bomber Jacket for $97.50 ($98 off).
Save on apparel, accessories, home items, kitchen gadgets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
Save up to $18 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Men's San Francisco Giants Boathouse Clean Up Cap for $15 ($13 off list).
Over 65,000 items are on sale. Many are marked 40% to 60% off; others (as marked) get a stacking 10% discount when you apply coupon "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- For smaller items, orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- For larger items, shipping varies by size: parcel shipping adds $30, white glove delivery adds $99.
- Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499 ($500 off).
Sign In or Register