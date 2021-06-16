Macy's Father's Day Sale: extra 25% off
Macy's · 53 mins ago
Macy's Father's Day Sale
extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $25

Save up to 25% off clothing and home goods when you apply code "DAD". Although this code is not just for dad, you're sure to find some things he'll love for Father's Day. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Get an extra 25% off select regular-priced, sale, & clearance clothing, jewelry, accessories, men's shoes, and candy.
  • Get an extra 15% off select regular-priced, sale, & clearance watches, women’s shoes, home items & luggage.
  • Get an extra 10% off select regular-priced, sale & clearance small appliances.
  • Shipping adds $10.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • Code "DAD"
  • Expires 6/21/2021
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
