Macy's Black Friday in July Men's Underwear Specials: Up to 40% off
Macy's · 34 mins ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Men's Underwear Specials
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $25

Save on 85 styles of boxers, briefs, tank tops, and tees, from Calvin Klein, Hanes, Jockey, and more. All with prices starting from $9.80, or $13.65 for multipacks. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Select items may be eligible (as marked) for an extra 25% off via coupon code "JULY".
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
  • Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Trunks 5-Pack for $38.70 (low by $26).
  • Code "JULY"
  • Expires 7/13/2021
