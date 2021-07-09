Macy's Black Friday in July Men's Shoe Specials: at least 40% off nearly 500 styles
Macy's · 33 mins ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Men's Shoe Specials
at least 40% off nearly 500 styles
free shipping w/ $25

Save on brands such as Calvin Klein, Dockers, Clarks, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, and more, covering everything from dress shoes to trainers and sandals. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Pictured are the Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men's Lesson Plan Oxford Shoes for $36.99 ($37 off).
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
  • Expires 7/13/2021
