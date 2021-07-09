Macy's Black Friday in July Furniture Specials: at least 60% off 2,500 items
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Furniture Specials
at least 60% off 2,500 items
free shipping w/ $25

Shop a wide selection of furniture including decor from $19, headboards and accent tables from $59, bookcases and bar stools from $69, storage cabinets from $79, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
  • Pictured is the Chateau 7-Piece Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Set for $1,599 ($2,700 off the list price).
  • Expires 7/13/2021
  • Popularity: 5/5
