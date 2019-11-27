Macy's has officially released its 2019 Black Friday ad. (Click View Our Catalog to see it.) The sale starts online or in-store on Wednesday, November 27 and runs through Saturday, although a selection of free after rebate offers start on Thursday and are in-store only.



Doorbuster savings will be available on a wide selection of home goods, clothing, beauty items, toys, and jewelry. Plus, the ad features coupons for $10 off $25, $20 off $50, or 20% off, via the printable coupons in the ad or codes "BLKFRI25", "BLKFRI50", or "BLKFRI" respectively. (These coupons are not valid on doorbusters.) Shop Now at Macy's