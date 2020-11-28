Just because it's Saturday doesn't mean that the Macy's Black Friday Sale is over. It finishes up today, so check out the deals below if you need help with buying ideas. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 450 items, making gifting for friends and family of all tastes easy with electronics, TVs, smartwatches, clothing, shoes, small appliances, and more on offer. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the LG Gram 14" 1080p i7 Ice Lake Laptop for $799.99 (low by $150).
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases.
- Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
Save on apparel, furniture, home decor, small appliances, toys, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Save on sofas, tables, chairs, beds, rugs, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ladlow 90" Fabric Sofa for $399 ($500 off).
- Shipping varies by location but starts at around $50.
With over 700 items to choose from, there are already over 300 items at least 40% off before the coupon (apply coupon code "BLKFRI" to sang an extra 20% off). Brands such as Calphalon, J. A. Henckels, Cuisinart, Martha Stewart Collection, Rachael Ray, Joseph Joseph, and more are included. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the J.A. Henckels Solution 18-Piece Knife Block Set for $112.79 (low by $27).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
