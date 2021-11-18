Save 50% to 75% on a selection of handbags and wallets from brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, Guess, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Signature Voyager East West Tote for $164 ($64 low).
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Save on clearance handbags, totes, slides, clothes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
- Coach Court Tote With Ruching pictured for $128 (70% off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.
We're still almost two weeks away but save now with Black Friday prices on handbags, wallets, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Unless you're familiar with the Birkin craze, you might think that spending close to $7,500 on a bag is insane. But, these Hermes statement leather bags have become one of the most coveted designer items of the 21st century. For this particular Vermillion Swish model with gold hardware, you'd pay an extra $3,000 to $4,000 for a pre-owned one elsewhere, while a new bag was recently auctioned off at Sotheby's for $17,000. The resale value on these pieces are generally high and many people purchase them as collectibles. Buy Now at eBay
- It's covered by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.
- This is a pre-owned item that features some scuffs on the interior and exterior, while the hardware may feature some scratches. (This can be seen in the photographs and is noted by the product "Condition" near the end of the page.)
Can't find what you want amongst Macy's Black Friday specials? Shop nearly 40,000 already discounted item and apply code "SCORE" to save up to an extra 20% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $29.99 ($70 off).
Save on over 24,000 home items, from furniture, to small appliances, cookware, bedding, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 8-Qt. Dutch Oven for $90.99 ($169 off).
Gain huge pre-Black Friday discounts on clothing, shoes, luggage, jewelry, small appliances, seasonal decorations, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders $25 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register