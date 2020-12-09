Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to cut an extra 30% off a selection of bedding, seasonal decor, kitchen items, luggage, and more (already marked up to 50% off). Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Sedona Stainless Steel 8qt Covered Casserole for $20.99 after coupon ($39 off).
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save on a huge variety of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Pleasant Hearth Huxley 38" Lattice Gas Fire Pit Table for $343 ($85 off).
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
Save on over 1,000 items including rugs from $12, door levers from $3, and faucets from $53, among other savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Save on a great selection of patio furniture, home furniture, lighting fixtures, faucets, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off a variety of gourmet popcorn and snacks, most already reduced by at least 40%. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Harry & David Moose Munch Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Caramel Drum for $16.78 after coupon ($23 off).
- Pick up in store to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
More than half of these 1,300+ items are discounted at least 40%. Save on FAO Schwarz classics, board games, STEM gifts, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items receive an extra 30% off via coupon code "FRIEND" (as marked).
- Pictured is the FAO Schwarz 32-Piece Toy Magnetic Tile and Truck Set for $23.99. ($16 off)
- Orders of $25 or more ship free. (Otherwise, shipping adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.)
Save on over 3,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat for $99.99 ($18 low).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to knock an extra 30% off glasses, mugs, decanter sets, and more marked 40% off already. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Godinger Dublin Platinum Highball Glasses 4-Pack for $25.89 after code (low by $14)
Sign In or Register