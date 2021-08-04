Macy's Bed & Bath Sale: At least 60% off 2,400 items

From sheets to towels to comforter sets, save on a range of bed and bath items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Hallmart Collectibles Emmy 12pc Reversible Full Comforter Set for $35.98 after "BTS" coupon ($84 off).
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Coupon code "BTS" will net extra discounts on some items. (See product pages for eligible products.)
Expires 8/6/2021
Apply coupon code "50BFYB5D" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue (pictured) and Lake-Blue.
- Sold by Simple Show via Amazon.
- thick microfiber chenille
- absorbent
- non-slip backing
- machine washable
Save up to 40% on a selection of bidet seats. Shop Now at Bio Bidet
- Pictured is the Bio Bidet Bliss BB-1700 Bidet Seat for $349 (a low by $138).
This is a great price for a cart this size – you'd pay around $20 for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 3 shelves
- measures 28" x 21" x 7"
Save $2 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Fresh Scent.
- refreshing blend of fragrance oils that radiate lavender, cedar, lime, and eucalyptus
Save on clothing, accessories, home items, and more. (Certain products drop via coupon codes listed on their product pages.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the 410.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on over 20 small appliances, including air fryers, toaster ovens, mixers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $63.99 (low by $6).
Apply coupon code "BTS" to drop this to $2 under what you'd pay direct from Corelle. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- holds 16-oz.
- dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and pre-heated oven safe
Apply coupon code "BTS" to save an extra 10% off thousands of items already marked half off or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees. Smaller items will ship for free over $25.)
- Pictured is the Stockholm Outdoor Dining Chair w/ Sunbrella Cushion for $242.10 ($337 off).
