Today only, Macy's takes 40% to 50% off select beauty items and fragrances via coupon code "FLASH" for its Beauty Flash Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping with orders over $75. Shop Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Starter Set for $5 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $37 less than a full-size restock box (although this only includes sample sizes of most items). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap 12.5-oz. Bottle 3-Pack in Honeysuckle Scent, for $10.47. Clip the 15% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $8.38. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and about $3 less than you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon takes an extra $4.50 off select Always Feminine Pad Multi-Packs via an on-page clip coupon. Plus, save an extra 5% by checking out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members get free shipping Shop Now
Nordstrom offers the MAC Cosmetics Up Close and Personal Mini Lip Set in Nude for $15 with free shipping. That's a savings of $21 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
At Macy's, spend $100 or more on select men's apparel, and take an extra 50% off. (Eligible items are as marked; discount appears in-cart.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $49 or more (after discount) to bag free shipping. Deal ends September 5. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
